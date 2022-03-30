Horowhenua: Vax passes no longer needed at council sites

Horowhenua District Council opts to cancel Covid-19 restrictions such as Vaccine Passes.

From Thursday Horowhenua District Council will no longer require users of any of its facilities to have a Covid-19 Vaccine Pass to gain entry.

This means there will be no limits for outdoor activities, such as gatherings and events, and food and drink businesses.

There will be a 200-person limit for indoor gatherings and events.

If My Vaccine Passes are not used, the gathering limits remain unchanged.

You do not need to wear a face mask outdoors.

Other face mask rules remain unchanged — face masks are still required in most indoor settings.

There is no requirement to scan in or for a business to display a QR code poster or have mandatory record keeping.

Rather than revoking its resolution of February 9, the council has delegated authority to the chief executive, in consultation with the mayor, to relax or further strengthen restrictions to match any Covid-19 Protection Framework settings in the future.

The chief executive officer would formally advise council members of any changes at the next available meeting of council.

Wednesday night council adopted the motion, with an amendment by Sam Jennings, to take away the restrictions immediately, rather than wait until Monday night as originally proposed, to allow time for council staff to implement this.

*Level 3 water restrictions now in force for Levin and Ōhau. This means that even use of hand-held garden hoses is now restricted: to 6-8pm on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Waster blasting is restricted to one hour a day and boat washing facilities are closed. Businesses that need water must get permission.

Swimming pools and spas may not be filled nor topped up.

For more see: https://www.horowhenua.govt.nz/Services/Home-Property/Water-Services/Water-Restrictions#section-5