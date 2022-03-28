Three double silver laced barnevelders were auctioned at the weekend meeting.

Three double silver laced barnevelders were auctioned at the weekend meeting.

The easing of Covid restrictions late last week has put wind beneath the wings of a national bird event to be held in Levin in a few months' time.

Organisers could now plan with a bit more certainty an event that would see the best-bred pigeons and poultry in New Zealand flock to Horowhenua Events Centre on July 1-3 for judging.

It would be the first time a national bird show had been held in Horowhenua and it was expected to attract more than 2000 birds and their breeders.

The National Poultry and Pigeon Show is being organised by the Central Districts Pigeon and Poultry Club, who can now plan full steam ahead for the show now that larger gatherings are permitted.

CD Poultry and Pigeon club secretary Sarah Wright with Roo Roo the Rooster at the Levin AP&I Show earlier this year.

Two years ago, in 2020, it was to host the same event but was forced to cancel due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Vice-president and media liaison officer Sofianna Kuiti said hosting the national event was a real coup for the club and bird breeding in the region.

The local club held meetings about once every four to six weeks, where members got together and birds were bought, sold, and traded, and non-members had an opportunity to be involved.

"It's for backyard enthusiasts, and we have really experienced people there who are great with advice," she said.

CD Poultry and Pigeon Club liaison officer Sofianna Kuiti with her ducks at the Levin AP&I Show earlier this year.

Kuiti said breeding birds was a wholesome hobby and a great way for families to bond. She bred Rouen ducks herself, and said people bred birds for a variety of reasons.

"They are great as pets, great companions," she said.

It was through joining the club that she was lent a male bird to visit her females and was able to grow her own flock.

She said it blew her away how many different breeds of birds there were and how many people were involved.

"I had no idea what was out there," she said.

The club holds meetings where birds are available to purchase. At its most recent meeting it held a silent auction of three rare double silver laced barnevelders, which sold for double their reserve.

The club will provide a talk on the beginner's guide to showing birds at its next meeting on April 24.

A black orpington rooster belonging to Central District Pigeon and Poultry Cluh president Ian Duker.

The national show would see people arrive with their birds for viewing on the Friday. The club had planned a bus trip on the Friday of the National Show where visitors would be given a tour of some of the region's features, like Ōhau Wines.

Meanwhile, judges had been announced for the national show, as follows:

Hard Feather Fowl: Ian Selby (Waitara).

Indian and Mods: Ken Bellamy (Ruawai).

Heavy Breeds: (Kathleen Bayliss (Huntly) George Tod (Hamilton).

Light Breeds: (Sue Cameron (Martinborough), Andrew Giltrap (Hamilton).

Waterfowl: Clint O'Brien (Oamaru).

Hard Feather Bantams: Chris Dale (Taupo).

Soft Feather Bantams: Kaye Sangster (Mosgiel), Sharon McArthur (Carterton), Geoff Burton (Hastings).

Group/In Show Poultry: Fiona Taylor (Hamilton), Trevor Hill (Oamaru).

Fancy Pigeons: Alan Campbell (Shannon).

Homing Pigeons: Wayne Southee (Ashurst).

Group/In Show Pigeons: Tony Taylor (Hamilton).