Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Horowhenua Chronicle

Mike McNamara's death huge loss to Horowhenua-Kapiti rugby community

5 minutes to read
Mike McNamara's biggest love was his family - wife Kay, daughters Brittany and Bailey, son Dale, son-in-law Daniel and adored granddaughter Adalyn. Photo / Supplied

Mike McNamara's biggest love was his family - wife Kay, daughters Brittany and Bailey, son Dale, son-in-law Daniel and adored granddaughter Adalyn. Photo / Supplied

Horowhenua Chronicle
By Nikki Carroll

From repping the Wellington region in swimming, to controlling over 200 Horowhenua-Kāpiti senior rugby games, Mike McNamara's life had been focused on keeping fit and healthy.

This is why his sudden passing earlier in March,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.