Luxon: National committed to infrastructure spend while calling for a rethink

Christopher Luxon in Levin

"Fix the road," said National Party leader Christopher Luxon on Thursday morning during a visit to Levin. "The answer to ailing roading is not lowering the speed limit. They need fixing."

He said there are great economic, social and environmental benefits to proper investment in infrastructure, but that may need a serious rethink.

He promised to get the Horowhenua Expressway (with four lanes) sorted. "As well as the PekaPeka stretch. And the rail too. These are projects we are committed to. The current Government has not invested enough in roads nor have they maintained them. Roads need to be renewed and maintained to work."

Since becoming the leader of the parliamentary opposition Christopher Luxon said he has tried to get out of Wellington a few days each week to get the vibes from the locals, visiting various communities around the country.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon paid a visit to Levin's Remembrance Park.

At Levin's Remembrance Park he took the time this week to answer questions from the media about vaccine mandates, traffic light system and associated rules.

He also made a few comments about the local economy and the expressway. He had met with business leaders and those involved in community organisations as well as social services earlier.

"I have a good idea about the issues smaller and rural communities are facing.

He said he comes across a lot of frustration. "Big announcements but no action. The Government can't get anything done.

"There is not enough opportunity here for young people, with low incomes, rising cost of living and a housing issue. Other countries offer more opportunities for them, so they (will) go.

Even a visit to Levin puts Christopher Luxon into the lime light.

"Businesses can't grow, or get their products out of our ports, and they can't hire the staff they need.

"Migrants workers face all sorts of obstacles they find hard to solve."

Luxon said local encounters are very helpful to him. "I can take that back to Wellington and set a policy that will solve these issues."

Luxon said Chris Bishop is on the case of infrastructure, which he believes needs a serious rehtink. "Other small countries like Denmark, Israel and Switzerland do this much better.

