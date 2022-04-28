The Mabel Street house was well ablaze by 1.30pm.

Nearby residents in Mabel St should not be alarmed to see smoke pouring from a house in the middle of the street today.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand conducted a series of controlled structure fires in the area today, climaxing with the mid-afternoon burning of the 1948-built Levin house.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand are planning to burn down 18 Mabel St in Levin this afternoon as part of a series of controlled exercises.

FENZ senior station officer Chris Kennedy said it was invaluable training for FENZ staff and with little wind forecast, nearby residents had been advised to close windows and stay clear of the area.

A series of small fires were lit and extinguished in the morning by FENZ crews as part of the exercise. Light westerly winds blew smoke in the direction of houses across the road for a short time.

FENZ staff are conducting a series of controlled fires at the house on Mabel St today.

The large house was on the south-eastern corner of a large empty section currently tagged for subdivision, with the majority of the 46 two-storey houses already sold.

Entrance to the site on Mabel St would continue to be blocked to through traffic until later this afternoon when the exercise was completed.

The house was well ablaze by 1.30pm and acted like a magnet to a large crowd.