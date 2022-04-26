Sam Jennings will change council's no culture to a yes mindset if elected mayor this year.

Frustrated with a council apparatus that doesn't operate the way he thinks it should, Horowhenua district councillor Sam Jennings is throwing his hat into the ring for the mayoralty. A lawyer by trade who claims plenty of experience in governance, he is promising big changes.

"I will bring youthful energy and passion for refreshing and refocusing council to deliver better. I will be the champion and advocate that Horowhenua needs right now," he said.

"Our council is in desperate need of change. The arrival of a new chief executive brings great opportunity, but a new direction is needed in governance leadership to make real change and make things happen quicker.

"Council is moving too slow, can be frustrating for many to deal with, and there are many examples of wasteful spending of ratepayer dollars."

Jennings said he has purposefully been critical of the council during what is his first term as councillor for the Levin ward. "I have been critical of the current leadership and council's governance and operational performance because council has failed to perform or deliver."

He promises positive leadership that is "effective and results driven". He is convinced he can make things happen.

"It is time for a change, time for action, and time for delivery. I will lead a council that is unwavering in its focus on its core activity – to serve the people of this community. Under my leadership, we will focus on the important stuff and not fluff.

"Under my leadership council will transition from a 'no' culture to a 'deliver the yes' mindset to be more responsive to our residents and to find solutions, not put up barriers."

However, there is such a thing as separation of tasks and focus between governance (councillors) and management (staff) in any organisation. And council needs to take into account what its citizens want, hence all the consultation rounds.

Jennings struggled with that last year in regards to the long-term plan going up for consultation by a certain date as required by law. He could not understand why it wasn't a done deal. "Why put something out there if you know it is going to change," he asked.

At the time he was also scathing in his view of the effectiveness of sitting councillors. "Governance has failed," he said. "Because we have not been effective governors, management and staff have filled a void left by us. We should have been driving the strategy, and we simply have not." (Page A5, Chronicle, March 26)

But the LTP is juts a list of council's needs, wants and would-like-to-haves, which is subject to change on principle, based on public feedback, which the council in its entirety is required to take into account. That is how one year a would-like-to-have, a splash pad, was rejected, because the submissions from residents rejected the idea as wasteful at a time rates would be high.

At the same time, Jennings also complained about a lack of openness and transparency in the entire LTP process, saying many of the decisions around what proposals would be included for consultation were "made behind closed doors and without adequate discussion or debate".

Other councillors have denied the accusation. They say there is plenty of debate and only commercially sensitive issues are dealt with behind closed doors.

Deputy Mayor Jo Mason said at the time,"We have been working really hard on the LTP document and set clear limits last September. This has meant that all staff have had to do a lot more work to achieve those.".

"Council staff are always available to answer questions and it will take them time to discuss things with us one on one.

"This consultation document isn't the end. It is rather the beginning and we really want to know what the public thinks. She said a lot of new work will be required and felt elected members had set a clear direction and priorities.

"We are signalling a lot of capital work, but that is all up for discussion. The real work on this begins now." (Page A5, Chronicle, March 26)

The numerous meetings or parts of meetings held behind closed doors out of sight of both public and media made Jennings feel frustrated throughout his term. Add to that the reasons given for this secrecy as well as for withholding what he believes is pertinent info needed in the decision-making process, under the guise of "commercial sensitivity".

Jennings said he intends to scrutinise every penny council spends, regardless of budgets, if he becomes mayor.

"I will change the way we deliver services to be more responsive and tackle the basics better and address long-standing infrastructure issues, like flooding roads and properties, potholes that never seem to get fixed, and replace broken footpaths and street lights.

"I will be an honest mayor that will deliver the most openness, transparency and accountability the council has ever seen."

He promises a focus on affordability, sensible spending and finding additional funding sources other than rates and intends to establish a "remuneration and employment policy that sets out direction around employee staffing levels and the remuneration of employees to limit the bureaucracy".

"In my first two months as mayor, I will work with my team to develop a clear roadmap for success to 2025 and beyond, based on a vision owned by all elected members, which is then communicated to and lived by all staff. Council will hold the chief executive to account for delivering on that vision.

"I have a clear vision for Horowhenua – to be a place where our residents choose to live, work and play, and one which celebrates the lifestyle we enjoy embraces growth and realises the district's potential to ensure people can be healthier, wealthier and happier."

He intends to release a manifesto in the coming months. He has already issued a multi-page document addressed to the new CEO, Monique Davidson, announcing his first 60-day plan that will set the tone for his 2025 vision.

• Candidates for this year's local body elections need to lodge their nominations by July 12. Candidates will be announced on August 17, with elections taking place between September 16 and October 8, when preliminary results will be announced. Final results aren't expected until October 19.