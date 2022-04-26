Sonny Whakarau (far left) and Ethan Keith (far right) of Levin Wanderers with the super keen junior rugby league players they train. Photo / Nikki Carroll

Levin Wanderers Rugby Football and Sports Club have brought junior rugby league to town and it's a huge hit.

Club stalwarts Sonny Whakarau and Ethan Keith decided it was time to introduce primary school-aged children to league, putting the word out to the community earlier this year to get an idea of interest.

"At our first muster early March we only had 10 kids turn up," said Whakarau. "We extended the invite to other local rugby clubs and now have over 50 kids playing."

With boys and girls coming from Foxton, Ōtaki, College Old Boys, Athletic and Wanderers rugby clubs, the organisers were able to set up four teams, two under 12s and two under 10s, to take part in a Manawatū junior league competition.

Levin Wanderers U12 rugby league team in action at the Manawatu Rugby League junior competition. Photo / Supplied

The league teams are having to borrow jerseys from the Wanderers junior rugby teams for their games, but have had four sponsors offer to help out with the cost of new team kits, including two Australian businesses.

"Willie Raston and Warren Kerehi are both former Levin lads who were heavily involved with rugby league and are wanting to give back to the community," said Whakarau.

Raston's Canberra business RASS Scaffolding is sponsoring the two Under 12 team kits.

Kerehi's Brisbane business Pressure Cookers is sponsoring one of the Under 10 team's kit, along with Rangitikei-based business Saw46.

Levin Wanderers U10 player showingcasing his sidestepping skills at the Manawatu Rugby League junior competition. Photo / Supplied

The other Under 10 team kit is being sponsored by an Auckland-based business, TransFlora Transport Ltd.

Having passed the halfway mark of the competition recently, Keith said the teams are playing good footy and creating good combinations and team play.

"We've got a great group of parents as well," said Keith, "transporting the kids to the games, great sideline supporters, running post-game BBQs."

Parent and local MP Terisa Ngobi said she and her husband brought their rugby-playing boys along to take part because of the real family feel that Whakarau and Keith bring to the junior league teams.

The U12 and U10 league players come from all over the 'Nua, with most also playing junior rugby for a range of different clubs. Photo / Nikki Carroll

"Sonny and Ethan are showing our kids whānau manaakitanga in action," Ngobi said.

The fourth round of the competition, on Sunday, April 10, also included a vaccination event run by the Highbury Whānau Centre (HWC) – Up2 Manawatū.

According to Jodie Matenga-Philips, HWC's W.A.I.O.R.A community development coordinator, the purpose of the event was to ensure Māori and Pasifika whānau could easily access Covid vaccinations, childhood immunisations and flu vaccinations.

"With over 80 whānau taking up the opportunity, our day was a huge success," said Matenga-Philips.

Levin Wanderers U12 player busting through a tackle at the Manawatu Rugby League junior competition. Photo / Supplied

As part of the vaccination event, HWC ran a competition where the club with the most people getting vaccinated on the day could win a cash prize.

Levin Wanderers won the Whakahaumanu te iwi competition, with 24 members/whānau from the club getting vaccinations, and received a koha of $1000 from HWC for getting behind their kaupapa.

Whakarau said they'll use the funds to keep growing the junior teams, as money is often a big barrier to organised sports for many families, struggling to cover costs like registration fees and buying gear.

Keith and Whakarau want to keep growing the number of junior rugby league teams in Levin, adding in Under 8s and Under 6s, but to do that will also need more support from the community.

"With the junior competition being held in Manawatu, there's extra travel expenses, so we're keen to get more sponsors on board," said Whakarau.

To find out how you can help out the junior rugby league teams, you can contact Sonny Whakarau at whakaroos17@gmail.com or Ethan Keith at ethankeith92@gmail.com.