Jo Mansfield and her agility dog Stella back in competition action in January 2022, after all the cancer dramas. Photo / Supplied

Jo Mansfield and her agility dog Stella back in competition action in January 2022, after all the cancer dramas. Photo / Supplied

Jo Mansfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in late April 2021 at the age of 50.

A small itch on the underneath of her breast led to a mastectomy; chemo and radiotherapy; 35-plus hospital appointments and more than 3000km travelled back and forth to Palmerston North hospital in an eight-month period.

Mentioning the itch to a nurse at Horowhenua Community Practice, Jo's mammogram was brought forward, which resulted in an ultrasound and biopsy at Breast Screening Palmerston North a few weeks later.

While initially thought to be stage 0 breast cancer, a sentinel node biopsy in May confirmed invasive cancer in two of Jo's lymph nodes.

The fantastic and very helpful items gifted by the NZ Breast Cancer Foundation to Jo Mansfield during her cancer journey. Photo / Supplied

"In June my whole right boob was lobbed off," said Jo, "the 'beast' being too big for a partial mastectomy."

The ductal carcinoma in situ, ie, cancerous cells lining the milk ducts of the breast, measured 118mm x 75mm x 45mm.

Axillary node clearance meant another 13 lymph nodes were removed as well – thankfully these were clear of cancer.

"Surgery went well and I now have a lovely 23cm scar instead of a boob," said Jo. "Unfortunately, reconstruction was not an option."

Jo Mansfield recuperating from chemo treatment with the company of her faithful agility dogs - Max (top) and Stella (bottom). Photo / Supplied

Jo had a picc line inserted to administer the chemo, because of difficulty utilising the veins in her arms, and started treatment in August.

With her hair starting to fall out 14 days into the chemo, hubby Darren shaved her head down to a number 3, although, according to Jo, her husband's skills as a hairdresser are debatable.

Jo had a four-week break after the chemo treatment, then underwent three weeks (15 sessions) of radiotherapy on her chest wall in late November.

"These were done daily, Monday to Friday, so I know the roads from Foxton Beach to Palmerston North very well!" said Jo.

Jo Mansfield has come up with a unique way to give back to the Breast Cancer Foundation as part of their Pink Ribbon fundraising events in May. Photo / Supplied

Diagnosed with lymphoedema shortly after finishing radiotherapy mid-December, means Jo has to wear a compression sleeve to manage the swelling in her arm, which is caused by a lymphatic system blockage.

The past year has been a roller coaster for Jo, to say the least, and she couldn't have got through it all without Darren.



"He's been there every step of the way," she said, "caring for me after the surgeries; taking care of the family [son Caleb and agility dogs Max and Stella]; making me laugh with all his one-boob and baldy jokes and so much more."

The couple have had fabulous support from friends, family and amazing employers throughout Jo's cancer journey.

The healthcare from the Breast Cancer Foundation and MidCentral DHB surgeons, specialists and nurses has also been exceptional, said Jo.

One of the best pieces of advice Jo received in the days following her diagnosis was "Do not use Dr Google, use the NZ Breast Cancer Foundation for your information".

The NZBCF website is full of easy-to-understand information, covering such things as diagnosis, surgery options/explanations, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, hair loss, nutrition during cancer and so much more.

"Their webinars/videos were insightful and covered an extensive range of topics," said Jo.

"I also found using the MYBC app and calling the 0800 number when I had questions very reassuring and supportive."

As a way to give back, Jo is taking part in one of the NZBCF's major fundraisers and has decided to host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast with a difference in May.

An active member of the Horowhenua Obedience Dog Training Club agility group, she is holding an Agility Fun Night on Tuesday, May 17 at 6pm (weather permitting).

For a donation of $10 your family and your dog will be able to have a go at a few easy agility activities and there will be free hot chocolate and cupcakes as well as soup and buns provided.

"There'll also be tuna dog cookies and tug toys for sale, to help raise a few extra dollars," said Jo, "of course wearing pink will add to the fun and there will be spot prizes too."



Check out the event details on the HODTC Facebook page - Agility Fun Night NZBCF Fundraiser

And if you're unable to attend the event, but would still like to donate, you can go to Jo's fundraising page - Pink Ribbon Breakfast