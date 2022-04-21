Winter-Wrap 2021 was a great success, with more than 60 families benefiting from free clothing and bedding. Photo / Supplied

Horowhenua social worker Tanya Moleta woke up one morning, a frosty feel in the air, and thought to herself, "how do some families in our community afford to keep themselves warm over winter?"

As a result of these early morning musings, Moleta organised a community initiative called Winter-Wrap in June 2021, to help local families source suitable, free clothing for their children.

Having been a social worker in the Horowhenua area for the past five years, Moleta said with ongoing increases in the cost of living, and the impact of Covid on people's income, many families are struggling to buy basic necessities including season appropriate clothes.

Winter-Wrap organiser Tanya Moleta is a Horowhenua based social worker who is determined to keep local tamariki warm during the colder season. Photo / Nikki Carroll

"Last year was the first time an event like this had been held in Levin and 60 plus families benefitted from the community's generosity," said Moleta.

She is looking for community support again this year by way of donations of good used or new clothing, including pyjamas, coats, beanies and slippers, to fit newborn to 18-year-olds for the Winter-Wrap 2022, happening on Saturday, May 28.

"Locals have already started to reach out to make donations," said Moleta, "including hand-crafted items from people with wonderful knitting and sewing skills."

Just some of the gorgeous hand-knitted and sewn items that have already been generously donated to the Winter-Wrap 2022 initiative. Photo / Supplied

A couple of young girls are selling kindling through their school to raise money for Winter-Wrap as well.

Moleta is also looking for bedding items like blankets and flannelette sheets because many families find it difficult to keep their houses heated during the winter months.

"Children don't ask to be born into difficult family circumstances, so support and help from the local community is very much needed and appreciated."

Donated items can be dropped off to the Hope Centre in Kent St, Levin, between 9am and 1pm, Monday to Friday and on Sundays between 10am and 12pm until Friday, May 20.

If any local businesses would like to support Winter-Wrap 2022, especially with donations of new bedding and pyjamas which were the most sought-after items last year, you can contact Tanya Moleta on 027 220 6679.

If you would like more details about this community initiative check out the Facebook page - Winter Wrap