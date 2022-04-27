The white crosses were stolen from graves at the Avenue Cemetery in Levin.

The white crosses were stolen from graves at the Avenue Cemetery in Levin.

White crosses adorning the graves of war veterans in Levin were stolen and scattered just days before Anzac Day celebrations this week.

Levin RSA historian Linda Fletcher said the crosses were erected each year a week before Anzac Day by RSA members and their families - children and grandchildren of those that fought in conflict.

"I'm really disappointed ... why would you? It's mindblowing," she said.

"The RSA is dismayed that someone would do this. Where is the respect for our service men and women who served our country so that the very people vandalising the RSA's Anzac tribute could have the lives we enjoy today?"

While the 10 missing crosses were a small percentage of the 1800 crosses erected on graves at the Avenue Cemetery this year, other crosses were found pulled out and scattered around.

Levin Fire Brigade also put 14 of the white crosses representing the men from the brigade who served in World War I on the front lawn at the station, only for them to also be pulled out and scattered.

White crosses were ripped from the graves of servicemen at the Avenue Cemetery just before Anzac Day.

Initially, the women's section of the Levin RSA had made posies each year to adorn graves. Three years ago crosses were made to replace the posy, and were placed on graves at Tiro Tiro Rd servicemen's cemetery and graves at the Avenue Cemetery.

Fletcher said the crosses were symbolic during a time of remembrance.

"They really do look lovely," she said.

Stealing the crosses was pointless because they were unique to Levin RSA.

"If you have them, please return them to the RSA," she said.