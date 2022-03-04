Scott (left) and Penny Lancaster are passionate workers at Levin's Red Cross Op-Shop.

Enjoy meeting people? Have an interest in helping people? Want to get out of the house for a few hours? Then a position as a volunteer in the Red Cross Op-Shop might be for you.

Red Cross Op-Shop coordinator Penny Lancaster said she is short of volunteers for the shop which is open three days a week for five hours. For various reasons, such as loss of transportation to having to move out of the district or being unwell, regular volunteers give up the "job" they love.

"We try to give everyone only one slot, either two or three hours, a week," said Lancaster.

As coordinator she is the floating person, stepping in when people are unable to come.

"We need at least three people. It would be great if we could find at least one person willing to step in when needed. The lady who has done that thus far is now filling a permanent slot."

Enjoying talking to and meeting people, are important for this position, which is unpaid.

"We are not a retail shop. No one gets paid."

Lancaster spends most days in the shop as does her husband Scott who is the custodian. Both have been involved with the Red Cross Op-Shop for five and four years respectively.

"Most of our volunteers love being here and give up only reluctantly."

New volunteers get thorough instruction and are also working together with at least one other, experienced, volunteer.

"Every shift has two people."

The job involves keeping the stock organised, talking to customers, taking money, giving change. Experience in retail is not required, but it helps if you are a people-person who can make people feel at ease. A willingness to discover what the shop has available, so you can direct customers to the right place, would be beneficial.

There is also a storeroom, from which stock gets replenished and that stock needs pricing, something that is not too onerous, said Lancaster.

"You just look at prices of similar items on the shelf."

Penny herself is in every Wednesday and is on call. Husband Scott is around a lot too. The team has 12 volunteers, who between them fill most slots.

If you would like to know more, pop into the shop, Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday between 9am and 2pm or ring Penny at 021 103 2534