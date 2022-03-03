Horowhenua Grey Power president Terry Hemmingsen.

Horowhenua Grey Power president Terry Hemmingsen has commended a decision by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Authority to extend driver licences for senior citizens as cases of Covid-19 variant Omicron surge in the community.

Waka Kotahi were acting on a request from the Ministry of Health to temporarily suspend the requirement for driver licence holders over the age of 75 to provide medical certificates when renewing their licences during the predicted peak of Omicron.

Hemmingsen said it would reduce the burden on the health system during a pandemic and also relieve anxiety among elderly not wanting to make unnecessary visits to their GP.

"They've got this one right. It's just good common sense," he said.

"People are rattled enough as it is. The infection numbers are high and with the expected peak still to come it just makes bloody good sense."

Horowhenua Grey Power president Terry Hemmingsen.

Hemmingsen said elderly people were doing their best to limit their movements where possible while the virus was in the community. As of yesterday, there were 611 active cases of Covid-19 in Horowhenua.

He said ordinarily licences would need updating at 75, then again at 80, and part of the licensing requirement was a medical check.

Grey Power Health National Advisory Group chair Jo Millar said the extension of licences would be through until May 31, in a bulk email to their associations.

"The issue of requiring a medical certificate to renew at 75 and beyond during the predicted Omicron peak of March 2022, has been addressed through a temporary extension of driver licences and endorsements until 31 May 2022.

"The extensions are in place to allow people to continue driving while Covid-19 protection framework restrictions limit them from easily renewing their licence or endorsement."

The extension did not apply to people who needed a medical certificate for a licence upgrade, or who would ordinarily require an annual medical clearance.

"The extension does not cover licence holders who need a medical certificate to obtain a new class of licence or endorsement, or to those with type 1 diabetes who require an annual medical clearance."