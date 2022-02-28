Muaūpoko is offering RATs testing at Donnelly Park, Levin, from today from noon to 4pm. Photo / Paul Williams

Muaūpoko is offering RATs testing at Donnelly Park, Levin, from today from noon to 4pm. Photo / Paul Williams

From today, Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) are available in the Horowhenua and Manawatū districts for symptomatic people and household contacts due to a rapid rise in demand for Covid-19 testing.

MidCentral District Health Board has advised a drive-through site is being set up at Central Energy Trust Arena in Palmerston North, from 11am to 4pm on Tuesday and 8.30am to 4pm on Wednesday.

A drive-through site is also being operated today by the Muaūpoko iwi at Donnelly Park in Levin, from noon to 4pm.

MidCentral DHB acting Covid-19 senior responsible officer Dr Kelvin Billinghurst said with over 700 cases now in the MidCentral rohe (334 in Horowhenua), community testing sites have seen a significant increase in demand, particularly in Palmerston North and Horowhenua.

Covid-19 cases growing in Horowhenua as per latest update from MidCentral DHB. Image / Supplied

"The introduction of RATs has allowed for more PCR testing capacity and shorter laboratory processing times," said Dr Billinghurst.

However, a PCR test should still be the first option for the following:

• Those who have had two negative RATs tests over two days and their symptoms are getting worse;

• People who are symptomatic or household contacts who have conditions that make them immunocompromised;

• People who have been asked to get a test by Public Health or the Medical Officer of Health.

For more information about where to get tested, go to the HealthPoint website https://bit.ly/MDHBTest or call the Covid-19 Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

You can also keep an eye on the Muaupoko iwi Facebook page to see when they will be offering further drive-through RATs testing - https://www.facebook.com/MuaupokoTribalAuthority/