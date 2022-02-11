Riley Manga (10) getting his first Covid vaccination at Berrys Health Centre Pharmacy from Ian Ta-Octa. Photo / Supplied

Riley Manga (10) getting his first Covid vaccination at Berrys Health Centre Pharmacy from Ian Ta-Octa. Photo / Supplied

Since Monday, January 17, tamariki in New Zealand aged five to 11 years have been able to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

MidCentral District Health Board (MCDHB) communications lead Lizi Guest said the vaccine for children was a smaller dose and smaller needle than what was used for people aged over 12 years.

"There's a different system [with this vaccine] and it's in the process of being rolled out so currently it's not widely available [in all vaccination sites]," Guest said.

However, there are several locations in the Horowhenua where children aged five to 11 can receive their Pfizer vaccine, according to Bronwen Warren, MidCentral DHB's Covid-19 response manager.

"The Horowhenua Events Centre Clinic, Raukawa Whānau Ora, Muaūpoko Tribal Authority, Berrys Health Centre Pharmacy and select general practices, offer first and second doses [for those aged 12+], boosters for those aged 18+ who received their second dose over three months ago, and the paediatric vaccine," said Warren.

Guest stated, "We've learnt it's important vaccination rollouts are community led and focus on equity, [which means] Pasifika and iwi-based sites work best for their own communities."

Guest also mentioned that the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education are working on other options to make the paediatric vaccination easily available, including outreach processes if needed.

According to Berrys' Community and Special Projects pharmacist, Lynette Wolfenden, when the vaccination rollout started, the pharmacy had offered both walk-ins and bookings on most days of the week.

With demand dropping off as children return to school, the pharmacy is now offering the paediatric vaccine on set days - Mondays and Tuesdays from 9am to 4.30pm and from 9am to 3pm on Saturdays.

"We are considering offering evening clinics to improve access for [children to get vaccinated] and for people who want to get their boosters," said Wolfenden, "and we still offer home visits if required."

The staff administering the paediatric vaccinations at Berrys Pharmacy have been delighted most children coming in seem to have a good understanding of what's happening.

"It's been a very positive experience," remarked Wolfenden, "parents appear to have explained the situation well to their children which means they are a lot calmer [during the process]."

Wolfenden also mentioned that appointments for children could take a little longer than normal as staff had to ensure everybody involved understood all the information being given.

MidCentral DHB are encouraging people to protect themselves against the current Omicron outbreak "... by getting their booster as soon as they are eligible and vaccinating the five- to 11-year-old tamariki in their whānau", stated Warren.