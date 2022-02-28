All Horowhenua District Council facilities now require a valid My Vaccine Pass to be accessed by the public. Photo / Nikki Carroll

As of February 21, the Horowhenua District Council changed Covid-related access requirements for all council facilities.

A valid My Vaccine Pass is now needed for anyone 12 years, 3 months and older to enter the council's main office in Levin; the libraries/community centres in Levin, Foxton and Shannon; and the swimming pools in Levin and Foxton.

A question had been raised by Horizons Regional councillor Sam Ferguson about how non-vaccinated people in the Horowhenua can renew their driver's license or sit their learner's license if they can't access the AA agency in Te Takere.

AA services within Te Takere can't be accessed unless you have a valid My Vaccine Pass. Photo / Nikki Carroll

AA Centres do not require the vaccination passport, but as the nearest ones are in Palmerston North or Paraparaumu, neither are convenient for Horowhenua people.

"It's important [the council] comes up with a way this essential service can continue to be available to people that need it," Ferguson said.

Horowhenua locals are no longer able to access the pools in Levin and Foxton unless they have a valid My Vaccine Pass. Photo / Nikki Carroll

Horowhenua District Councillor, Sam Jennings, had suggested the council look at hiring one of the empty shops on Oxford St to allow access to council services (including AA) for unvaccinated people.

Brent Harvey, HDC's general manager of communities and partnerships, said the council has organised a weekly shuttle to the AA Centre in Palmerston North.

"This is to enable those that need to access certain AA services which can't be completed online, or are unable to provide a valid My Vaccine Pass," said Harvey.

The weekly shuttle service begins tomorrow, Wednesday March 2, departing from Te Takeretanga o kura-hau-pō at 10am, returning at 1pm. Bookings for this service can be made by texting 027 213 2762.

Jennings had also suggested that vaccination pass free periods at the pools be considered so children over the age of 12 years and 3 months and any adults can have swimming lessons.

With this summer being the worst for drownings in six years (39 deaths between December 1 and January 31), is denying some of our community access to life-saving water skills a good idea?

The council said unvaccinated people wanting to continue their learning and water safety skills can access a range of resources from the Water Safety NZ website - https://waterskills.org.nz/

Jennings has heard from many people who say they are planning to ask for a refund on their rates because they can't access such facilities as Te Takere and the pools.