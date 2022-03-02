Northbound side of Kimberley Road is closed at the SH1 intersection while major road safety improvements are being carried out. Photo / Nikki Carroll

Northbound side of Kimberley Road is closed at the SH1 intersection while major road safety improvements are being carried out. Photo / Nikki Carroll

Nearly two months after the first road cone appeared on State Highway 57, some progress can be seen in the area between Tararua Road and the State Highway 1 intersection with Kimberley Road.

Speldhurst Country Estate Residents Association spokesman Neville Turnbull said a meeting was held with Waka Kotahi/NZTA in the last week of February during which they were advised the first two stages of the safety improvements were being worked on concurrently.

"The first couple of weeks [from January 9] was almost anticlimactic," said Turnbull, "lots of road cones but no humans."

Sam Jennings, Horowhenua District councillor, had organised a local petition prior to the January 9 start date, which was signed by nearly 2700 people, calling for Waka Kotahi to reconsider fully closing the northbound lane of SH57 during the six-month works time-frame.

SH57 roadworks are currently being carried out between Tararua Road and the SH1 intersection at the end of Kimberley Road. Photo / Nikki Carroll

In a letter of response, Linda Stewart, Waka Kotahi's director regional relationships, stated that several options for managing traffic during these works had been investigated.

"[It was] determined that the single-lane detour (resulting from the northbound lane closure) would provide a safe journey for all road users and would be the safest and most efficient way to complete the work," said Stewart.

One of Jennings' biggest concerns about the lane closure was the impact it could have on businesses in Shannon, with a large volume of northbound traffic being detoured through Levin and Foxton on SH1.

Turnbull felt the lack of promotion around which roads running east to west through Levin could currently be used to get back onto SH57 going north was leading people to believe Shannon was difficult to get to.

The intersection of Kimberley Road and Arapaepae Road on SH57, where the roadworks change to the northbound side of the road. Photo / Nikki Carroll

However, Stewart said Waka Kotahi is working with HDC and the Shannon businesses/community to investigate how they can collectively support the community.

"We have met once [last month] and brainstormed a number of suggestions which are currently being worked through."

Despite the works still going ahead with the planned lane closure, Jennings did feel his petition was a success because it had opened up dialogue, with all parties trying to minimise impact on Shannon.

There was also an update on the Queen Street roundabout, during the Speldhurst residents meeting, with Sandy Morrison from Higgins advising delays to works in that area were due to service issues, particularly on the eastern side.

Roundabout construction at the Queen Street, Arapaepae Road intersection has been going on since May 2021. Photo / Nikki Carroll

The finish date for this construction was originally April, but it now looks like one lane will be opened in May with work completed in June.

Stewart said there had also been some minor delays on the SH57 safety works due to factors such as weather, challenges in lowering underground services, and resource availability (people and machinery).

"We are currently reviewing the construction methodologies for the works to investigate options to allow for traffic in both directions [which] could include the re-scheduling of work to reduce immediate impact," said Stewart.



Turnbull commented that Speldhurst residents had observed a number of dangerous driving events on Kimberley Road since the works began.

Entrance to Speldhurst Country Estate on Kimberley Road is one direction out, one direction in during the SH57 roadworks. Photo / Nikki Carroll

"Motorbikes and cars passing on the wrong side of the cones and trucks having to use engine brakes to reduce speed, so obviously travelling faster than the current limit," said Turnbull.

Waka Kotahi said that within their worksites, they regularly see vehicles travelling at speeds over the temporary speed limit, passing other vehicles where it is unsafe to do so and clipping road cones, all of which puts drivers, other road users and the road workers at risk.

Speldhurst residents are also keen to see a permanent reduction in the speed limit on Kimberley Road once the safety work has been finished, something they have been trying to get settled for more than three years.

"At the end of the day, our concern is our people at Speldhurst," said Turnbull. "A reduction in speed and pegs to stop passing especially outside the entrance and 500m each side, would make it safer for our residents to exit and enter the village."

Meanwhile, Jennings is hoping for some traction on the change in methodology for stages three to five of the SH57 safety improvements work and is following up with Waka Kotahi to get a firm decision as soon as possible.