Anna and Blair Robinson. Heights Farm visitors will be able to go inside their woolshed and view a video of the shed in action.

Heights Farm is preparing to tell its story of five generations of sheep and beef farming in the Horowhenua when it hosts visitors during the 2022 Horowhenua Taste Trail on Saturday, November 26.

"We're excited to show urban people what a farm is like, as not many people get to go on a farm these days," owners Anna and Blair Robinson said. "It is also pretty unusual to be fifth-generation farmers, so we are proud of that and are looking forward to sharing our story."

Siutated on the Tararua foothills, the 2200-acre farm is one of seven new producers joining this year's trail and will also host Emoyeni Products, producers of a range of chutneys, sauces and jams from fruit and vegetables grown at Tokomaru.

Anna Robinson said visitors will be able to go inside their woolshed and view a video of the shed in action, touch wool on display and learn why sheep are shorn. There will also be livestock on display, old-fashioned gumboot throwing, and other facilities open to view, such as the farm's yards and original woolshed.

"The woolshed was here when my great-great-grandfather bought the farm in 1907, and I am told it was the only woolshed in the locality at that time."

She said the farm's operation expanded in 2019 with Heights Experience, offering outdoor experiences to guests. It has also recently developed a partnership with butcher Shane Saville, of Saville's Gourmet Butchery, whereby four beasts are slaughtered at Taylor Preston in Wellington before being sent to Saville's for butchering each fortnight.

"We wanted people to taste what good quality, grass-fed beef is like."

Shane will be at Heights Farm on the day to answer questions and do butchery demonstrations.

The other venues on the 2022 Horowhenua Taste Trail are: Turks, Lewis Farms, Bagrie Dairy Farms, The NZ Egg Group, Genoese Pesto and Woodhaven Farms.

Lewis Farms will also co-host The Baked Dane and Waikōkopu Grove & Orchard at their location. Genoese Pesto will also host Thoroughbread Foods, Elemental Ciders and Hemp Connect, while Woodhaven Gardens will host Ohau Gourmet Mushrooms, Potter Brothers and Shirley's Strawberries.

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at www.tastetrail.co.nz.