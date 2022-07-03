A burst water pipe closed Levin's main street this morning.

Shop owners were able to access their stores and open the doors and pedestrians were still able to cross the road - there is just no traffic passing through town.

The burst water pipe on the intersection of Queen St and Oxford St in Levin closed State Highway 1 this morning.

Waka Kotahi NZTA took to social media to warn motorists to expect a small delay. Detours are in place, and drivers are being urged to allow for extra time in their journey.

All northbound and southbound traffic was diverted from Oxford St, away from the centre of town in what could be described as a giant makeshift roundabout.

The detour for northbound traffic is Queen St, Weraroa Rd and York St and for southbound traffic it is via Tyne St and Cambridge St onto Queen St East.

Workers from Tatana Contractors and Caldow Contractors were involved in the repair, which saw the water shut down and the giant rupture located so repair work could begin.

Staff from Tatana Contractors controlled traffic at the Tyne St and Oxford St intersection north of Levin.

The work was expected to take most of the day.