The car seat quilts donated to Plunket were collaborate works knitted by the residents of Reevedon Retirement Home in Levin.

One generation of New Zealanders has been busy knitting blankets to kept the next generation warm.

In the common room of the Reevedon Retirement Home in Levin are knitting needles, yarns of wool, and a whole lot of love and expertise.

The result? A room full of baby blankets, which were donated to Plunket this week with the warmth of newborn babies in mind.

The blankets, to be used in car seats while travelling, had been months in the making and were a real team effort.

Residents were able to pick up the needles where others had left off, and the result was a collaborative collection of quilts they had crafted as a collective.

Reevedon recreational co-ordinator Kathy Marshall said it was important that all residents - whose freedoms had been restricted since the initial outbreak of Covid-19 - continued to feel engaged and connected to their community.

"It's nice to feel part of the community and to give," she said.

Diane Vanston, Judy Eagle, Plunket nurses Ryana Gardiner and Rebecca Collis, Plunket clinical leader Jamie Stout, Reevedon staff Kathy Marshall and Florence Noonan, and Joy Peel.

The blankets were pure wool and stitched together a square at a time, and were purpose made to fit a baby car capsule.

Marshall said knitting started nine months ago with Plunket in mind, recognising the work that Plunket do in the community helping mothers and newborn babies.

"They do a wonderful job," she said.

Plunket clinical leader Jamie Stout and registered nurses Rebecca Collis and Ryana Gardiner visited Reevedon to pick up the blankets and to thank residents for their efforts.

Stout said the blankets would be well received by newborns and their mothers, and the timing was perfect as the frosty winter days set in.

"We are so grateful. We often don't get the opportunity to pause and say thank you," she said.