Four year old Levin dog Hazel went missing for a week after escaping from the local vets. She turned up safe and sound yesterday afternoon

Four year old Levin dog Hazel went missing for a week after escaping from the local vets. She turned up safe and sound yesterday afternoon

Helen McKenzie had to wipe the tears from her eyes when she heard Hazel barking back.

The search for the beloved family dog had gone on every night for nearly a week - to no avail - and she had almost given up all hope.

Helen was acting on news of another suspected sighting when she headed to farmland on Kimberley Road yesterday afternoon and started to whistle and call for Hazel.



She couldn't believe it when Hazel "woofed" back and came bounding towards her. It was like something out of a movie.

"I turned around and there she was. I couldn't believe it... over the moon," she said.

"It's been an emotional week. I've hardly eaten or slept."

"People say oh she's just a dog. But it's not like that. She's our baby."

Helen and Garry McKenzie and Hazel, who was found safe and sound after she went missing for a week.

Hazel had recently had an operation on a cruciate knee ligament at Levin and Horowhenua Vets. It is a relatively common complaint in canines.

She was in the clinic last Tuesday for rehabilitation for her leg when - suddenly - she whipped back and slipped her collar.

Staff at the clinic were understandably distraught and immediately ran after Hazel, and then spent hours scouring specific areas of town in vain.

Helen and her husband Garry said they soon realised it was a pure accident and could have happened to anyone.

"It was one of those freak things... she (the nurse) came round to apologise to us and was absolutely distraught," she said.

The vet nurse that was holding Hazel's lead at the time of the escape had joined in search efforts for hours every night after work.

When Hazel showed up yesterday the nurse ran out of the clinic and into the carpark to see her.

Hazel, a sharpei-ridgeback cross, was adopted from HUHA as a rescue dog when she was four months old. That was four years ago.

Four year old Levin dog Hazel went missing for a week after escaping from the local vets. She turned up safe and sound yesterday afternoon

The McKenzie family were animal lovers. They also had Loki, a labrador-staffy cross, and Hela, a pitbull-staffy cross.

Now that Hazel was home safe and showered with cuddles, Helen couldn't help but wonder exactly where Hazel had been for the past week... where she might have slept and what she had eaten.

"If only they could talk..." she said.

Hazel had been taken back to the vet for a check-up and despite losing about 4kg in weight, she was in good health and showing no signs of distress or injury.

Helen said she wanted to thank everyone that offered support and helped look for Hazel.

"The support has been overwhelming," she said.

The Chronicle asked for comment from Levin and Horowhenua Vets management, who declined.