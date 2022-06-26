The Capital Connection at Levin railway station.

A train breakdown last week forcing Horowhenua commuters on to buses only highlights a lack of Government attention to lower North Island rail.

That's according Horizons Regional councillor Sam Ferguson, who said Horowhenua residents need a reliable rail connection to neighbouring towns and cities.

Ferguson had long advocated for investment in rail as an environmentally and economically sound mode of public transport, linking Wellington with towns further north like Levin.

He had been critical of a lack investment in the rail service after the recent Government Budget announcement, too.

"The current train is reaching end of life and needs to be replaced. We need Government support to ensure new trains can be ordered and delivered in time to replace the current stock," he said.

Sam Ferguson.

"Climate change, safety, fuel costs, and meeting the needs of our community are all reasons to be investing in new and better trains to ensure our transport network is fit for the future.

"I'm astounded that we are yet again needing to fight to save the Capital Connection train. Horowhenua is growing and deserves frequent and reliable transport connections to Palmerston North and Wellington."

Ferguson said Horizons Regional Council along with Greater Wellington Regional Council had presented a plan to Government on how to retain and enhance the rail connections in the region, prior to the Budget announcement.

He was "extremely disappointed" it was largely overlooked.

"The existing Capital Connection is one train a day from Palmerston North to Wellington. The train is old and will likely reach end of life by 2028. We need new trains and more trains," he said.

Ferguson said the business case put in front of Government required new trains to be purchased next year to ensure they were delivered and operational before the current train was taken off the tracks.

"That is now at risk," he said.

"This Government is overseeing the continued decline of passenger rail in this country, I'm disappointed for the community and the impact it will have over the coming years."

Ferguson said the fight was not over.

"I will continue to work to find ways to ensure our region has the level of public transport required to help ensure we can travel quickly, safely, and with minimal environmental impact," he said.

Ferguson's concerns were echoed by Save Our Trains spokesman Dr Paul Callister, a regular user of the Capital Connection commuter service that runs up the Kāpiti coast from Wellington and travels on to Palmerston North.

Dr Callister said unless the Capital Connection service improved passengers would be driven away from using it.

He said there were multiple cancellations of services recently, often due to mechanical faults, most recently on Monday and Tuesday last week.

Passengers travelling to and from Shannon, Levin, Ōtaki and Palmerston North were provided with a bus replacement, but there was no option for Paraparaumu and Waikanae passengers who were simply advised to find "alternative transport".

Dr Callister said it was a "real-life example" of the problems resulting from the failure of the Budget in May 2022 to contribute funding for a fleet of hybrid electric trains in the lower North Island.

Local government had called for this funding as part of the Lower North Island Rail Integrated Mobility (LNIRIM) project, which would deliver critical passenger transport services to replace ageing locomotives and rolling stock.

Dr Callister said the service had the potential to be a growing and vital rail connection.

He said there was a disconnect between the Government's worthy climate goals to reduce emissions, and the on-the-ground approach to building passenger rail capacity that was a central part of reducing emissions.

The Save Our Trains campaign was started in late January by concerned members of the public focused on maintaining and developing passenger rail services.

Ōtaki MP Terisa Ngobi.

Ōtaki Labour MP Terisa Ngobi acknowledged the lack of funding in the latest Budget and said she would continue to push for improved investment in public transport in Horowhenua.

"While it did not land in Budget 2022, it does not mean that I will stop fighting for the train. A train from Waikanae connecting us through Levin and hopefully further to Palmerston North is critical for our area," she said.

"Budget 2022 may not have secured the train but I can give an assurance that I will continue advocating for the public transport that our area needs.

"We were successful in getting a business case for the train over the line in Budget 2021 and I hope that this will inform the Government's future thinking for what public transport looks like for our area.

"Not only to make sure we give people options in terms of modes of transport, but it is also vital that we look after Papatuanuku."