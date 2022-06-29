Foxton woman Sarah Wright from the Central Districts Poultry and Pigeon Club with Roo Roo the Rooster.

Foxton woman Sarah Wright from the Central Districts Poultry and Pigeon Club with Roo Roo the Rooster.

Levin has gone to the birds.

More than 1300 turkeys, geese, chooks, and ducks will flock to the National Poultry and Pidgeon Show at Horowhenua Event Centre this weekend.

The birds will strut their stuff for judges starting today and would be available for public viewing all day tomorrow.

For more than 90 exhibitors from around New Zealand, the national competition was the pinnacle of the show circuit.

A fine example of a Black Orpington rooster belonging to Central District Pigeon and Poultry Club, this one belonging to club president Ian Duker

There was $6000 worth of prizes, along with the prestige and mating appointments that come with being Best In Show.

The show had been a long time coming for the Central Districts Poultry and Pigeon Club after the event was postponed in 2020 due to Covid-19. It alternated between the North Island and South Island each year.

Club secretary Sarah Wright said birds started arriving in Levin last night, with many local breeders involved. The club would feed and water all birds throughout their weekend stay.

Wright had bred birds for many years and along with Ian Duker would put forward their best turkey, geese, duck, and chooks for judging tomorrow.

Ian Duker with his grand-daughter Hazel show off one of their birds at the Horowhenua AP&I Show last year.

There were 14 judges arriving from all over New Zealand to pick the best of the different breeds. Each bird was identified only by number for judging with nothing to indicate which breeder it came from, to ensure complete impartiality.

While the national show was a chance for the best of the best to show off, the local club met regularly throughout the year.

Vice-president and media liaison officer Sofianna Kuiti said the CD club held meetings about once every four to six weeks, where members got together and birds were bought, sold, and traded, and non-members could ask questions and become involved.

"It's for backyard enthusiasts, and we have really experienced people there who are great with advice," she said.

Kuiti, who had ducks of her own entered for the first time, said breeding birds was a wholesome hobby and a great way for families to bond.

CD Poultry and Pigeon Club vice-president and media liaison officer Sofianna Kuiti.

"They are great as pets, great companions," she said.

Duker said it was important for the existence of the different heritage breeds of birds that people kept breeding them in numbers, as few birds were able to be imported to New Zealand.

"They are virtually impossible to import," she said.

The club was looking for a new display area for those meetings though, as their usual stalls at the Levin Showgrounds were completely destroyed by a tornado last month.

The club was hosting breeders for a prizegiving and games dinner at Levin Cosmopolitan Club tonight.

The club had organised foodtrucks to be stationed at the venue on Saturday. Admission was $5 per adult. Children were free, but must be accompanied by an adult.

From left, Bindy Gummer, Dargaville, Ian Duker and Sarah Wright, both from Foxton, judging at the Whangarei Poultry and Pigeon Club Show in 2018.

Judges for the national show were: Ken Bellamy (Ruawai), Kathleen Bayliss (Huntly), George Tod (Hamilton), Sue Cameron (Martinborough), Andrew Giltrap (Hamilton), John Taylor, Chris Dale (Taupo), Kaye Sangster (Mosgiel), Sharon McArthur (Carterton), Fiona Taylor (Hamilton), Trevor Hill (Oamaru), Alan Campbell (Shannon), Wayne Southee (Ashurst), Kelly Bray (Queenstown).

Programme/Timetable

Thursday, June 30, 1pm to 8pm – Penning of all birds

Friday, July 1, 8am to 2pm – Judging of breeds (closed hall)

Fri 2pm till completion – Best of Group and then Best in Show judging 2pm - Open to exhibitors and invited guests until 5pm

Fri 6pm – exhibitors' dinner and prizegiving and games night, Levin Cossie Club

Saturday, July 2, 9am to 8pm-open to the public

Sat 5pm onwards – casual dinner in the conference room – BYO everything.

Sunday, July 3, 9am – exhibitors' breakfast 10.30am – debenching of birds