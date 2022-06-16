A booze ban could be extended to cover more of Oxford St in Levin in an effort to combat alcohol-related crime and unruly behaviour.

Horowhenua District Council is reviewing its alcohol bylaw and is asking the community for feedback before locking in proposed changes that would see current booze ban zones widened.

Police have suggested the alcohol ban be extended as far as Ward St and Rina St south of Levin, an area that would add to the catchment two nearby drinking houses - Tony's Place and Levin Cosmopolitan Club.

Drinking alcohol in public places leads to increased crime and safety concerns, including noise, litter, graffiti, public urination, vandalism, theft, intimidation, violence or reckless driving, an HDC press release said.

"Council can use an alcohol bylaw to establish alcohol bans, which assist council and local police to enhance the safety and enjoyment of public places and reduce alcohol-related offences," it said.

The Levin alcohol ban currently extends to Tyne St in the north, while also covering sections of streets like Cambridge, Durham, Bath, Stanley, Exeter and Devon nearby, and also Jubilee Park in Bath St.

The existing alcohol bylaw also covered Main St in Foxton and Plimmer Tce in Shannon. It was proposed that the new Foxton River Loop area also be included in the updated bylaw.

The bylaw also extends to all beaches in the district on every Guy Fawkes and New Year's Eve, until 7am the following day, although council could also declare temporary alcohol control areas for a specified event and period of time.

A bylaw was enforceable by police with the ability to arrest. It allowed for people and vehicles to be searched, and for any alcohol within designated areas to be seized.

HDC was to add signage in those designated areas alerting people to the ban in an effort to make it easier to follow.

The bylaw did not apply to alcohol sold by licensed premises within the banned zones, unopened alcohol within the zones, or where an alcohol licence had been granted.

HDC CEO Monique Davidson.

HDC chief executive Monique Davidson said council wanted public feedback on the proposal and invited the community to use a new online community engagement platform called Let's Kōrero Horowhenua.

Visit letskorero.horowhenua.govt.nz/alcoholbylawreview. Submission forms were also available at HDC, Te Takeretanga o kura-hau-pō, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom and Shannon Library.

Submissions on the proposed bylaw close at 5pm on Friday, July 22.