Speldhurst Country Estate's very active social committee - back row: Bev, Viv, Wayne, Louise, Rosemary, Julie K; front row: Denise O, Jill, Cheryl; absent: Julie B, Denise J. Photo / Nikki Carroll

Speldhurst Country Estate residents are not only a very social bunch, but they love to support a good cause as well.

On Monday May 30 over 100 people gathered in the West Wing to participate in the social committee's Breast Cancer Foundation fundraiser, which raised more than $3000.

A fashion parade featuring five very experienced models from the retirement village, showcasing four fabulous outfits each - supplied by Ballentynes Fashion Central, Ōtaki - was followed by a yummy high tea.

Part of the yummy spread put on by the Speldhurst social committee at their Fashion Parade/High Tea fundraiser last month. Photo / Supplied

Almost all of the food was purchased at New World Levin, as they had given the committee several vouchers to spend, and residents helped out with the loan of several three-tiered plate stands.

Thanks to generous donations from local businesses and residents, the committee was able to run a monster raffle on the day as well.

"We had one of the best turnouts for a fundraiser in a while," said Jill Smith, chair of the social committee. "With Covid restrictions, we've not really had the chance to do big events over the past couple of years."

A lot of fun activities are run by the social committee at the village, with at least three regular weekly get-togethers, as well as frequent appearances from guest musical performers.

Jill Smith, chair of the Speldhurst Social Committee, holds the pretend cheque created by the office staff to celebrate the very significant amount of $3290 that was fundraised. Photo / Nikki Carroll

Plans are already under way for the next major fundraiser in September, to raise money for the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

The social committee would like to thank the following businesses for their valuable support, as well as Speldhurst management and residents: Capricorn Spirit, Levin Jewellery, The Garden Depot, Paper Poppy, Paul's Meats, Cherry Pie, Superminx, Brenmuhl's Jewellers, Salt & Pepper Café, Shears Cutting Bar, Photo & Framed, Saville Meats, Columbus Coffee, HairSay, By Design Fashions, Liquorland, Steeds Pharmacy, Unichem Pharmacy, Paper Plus, Mitre 10 and Leader & Watt.