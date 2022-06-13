Eileen Parkin has organised a number of 40 Hour Famine fundraisers over the years with the Iron-a-thon and Repair-a-thon being held at Speldhurst in July - the first one in Levin. Photo / Supplied

Speldhurst Country Estate resident Eileen Parkin had great plans to hold her first Iron-a-thon and Repair-a-thon as a 40 Hour Famine fundraiser at the village last year.

Sadly, she had to cancel her plans as husband Steve was unexpectedly diagnosed with terminal cancer and passed away in June 2021.

"Steve got his angel wings [last year but] I believe he's cheering me on to try again," said Eileen, "[I know] the 40 Hour Famine is usually mainly done by young people, but we're the young at heart."

The fundraiser is planned for the first weekend in July and will be the seventh Iron-a-thon Eileen has organised, although this one will only be for 24 hours over Saturday and Sunday.

Eileen has kept this clipping about a previous Iron-a-thon she organised when she got talked into trying to surf her ironing board for the article. Photo / Supplied

For her first such event, Eileen ironed for most of the 40 hours, with three of her friends giving her toilet and food breaks as needed.

The last few Iron-a-thons were based in Lower Hutt and Eileen was able to organise teams of people among her friends and church congregation to work in shifts.

"Beats jumping out of an airplane [in a tandem sky dive], which I did in Masterton when I was in my late 40s," laughed Eileen.

Sleeping in a cardboard box on the street in Epuni, Lower Hutt, was another adventurous challenge Eileen set herself when she was a little younger, to help raise money for World Vision.

"I was woken up in the middle of the night by a policeman and his German shepherd dog," said Eileen, "apparently the local station hadn't let him know I was going to be out there and he was just checking what I was up to."

For the Iron-a-thon and Repair-a-thon being held next month, a couple of Eileen's best friends at Speldhurst will be helping out, and they are being supported by staff and management.

On Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3, between 8am and 8pm, you can bring along ironing or minor repairs in a bag or basket, to The Lounge at Speldhurst on Kimberley Rd, Levin.



The fundraising team are asking for $15 per hour, however, all donations are welcome and you'll be phoned when your items are ready to collect.

Eileen is also seeking other volunteers to help press into the piles of ironing or sew on a button or two and other small sewing repairs - even an hour will be helpful.

"The more people we have ironing or sewing, the more money we'll raise, the more fun we'll have," said Eileen, "having run several of these events in the past [I know] it's also good to be able offer people something in return for their donation."

If you'd like to help Eileen out with this fundraiser you can get in touch via email eileen@parkin.co.nz or if you just want to support World Vision you can make a direct donation via this link Eileen Parkin 40 Hour Famine