A flood barrier was been put in place on Monday afternoon on Hartley St in Foxton Beach as a high tide is expected later tonight.

A flood barrier was been put in place on Monday afternoon on Hartley St in Foxton Beach as a high tide is expected later tonight.

In anticipation of a high tide in a mater of hours, a flood barrier has been installed at Foxton Beach to help contain the storm surge on Hartley St.

The barrier will prevent water flowing down the street.

Horowhenua District Council has been assisting with this and a traffic management plan will be in place to enable residents to reach their properties.

"The operation of the Moutoa floodgates in the Horowhenua district is still scheduled for around midnight tonight," Horizons emergency management controller Ged Shirley said.

He said 40-80mm of rain is forecast for the Tararua Ranges tonight, as well as pockets of short steady bursts of rain expected for parts of the Central Plateau and Manawatū district.

The barrier being installed on Hartley St in Foxton Beach in anticipation of high tide this evening.

"In general, our rivers have responded well so far; however, the catchments are now very full. We can all expect weather similar to what we've had over the last 24 hours to continue through the night and into tomorrow morning.

"This will see some of our rivers peak again or hold their peaks for a sustained period. Our duty staff will be keeping a close eye on all rivers overnight in case there is a need for further response.

"Our city and district councils are reporting a lot of surface flooding and power cuts across the region. We recommend people stay indoors as much as possible tonight and take care if having to drive anywhere."