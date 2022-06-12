Koputaroa Stream overflowing. Photo / Sam Jennings

The horrendous weather isn't over yet. Another 80-90mm of rain is expected today. A few hundred millimetres must have fallen since Friday morning, given the widespread flooding.

A section of Cambridge St was entirely under water, there was plenty on the Levin golf course while the Koputaroa Stream is overflowing. Both wastewater and water treatment plants struggled for a while with the enormous inflow of stormwater. Also, there were more than 100,00 lightning strikes in the past seven days.

A flooded backyard in Cambridge St.

The river is rising at Ōpiki, but the Moutoa aren't close to need opening yet. The wharf in Foxton at the Manawatū River mouth is under water, as is the carpark.

Civil Defence will keep monitoring the situation and council contractors have worked through the night to clear drains.

Horowhenua residents are being encouraged to stay indoors if they can and limit any non-essential travel. Thunderstorms overnight have caused localised surface flooding, with Foxton and Foxton Beach residents affected the most.

High tide coupled with high winds at Foxton Beach Wharf has led to flooding across the Manawatū Marine Boating Club carpark, inundating Hartley St.

The Manawatū River breached its banks near the Marine Boating Club, flooding Hartley St.

Civil Defence Emergency Management is monitoring the situation, with contractors, council staff and Fire and Emergency on the ground to offer support. More sandbags have been sourced to provide further protection to property if needed.

Mayor Bernie Wanden said, "On the whole, our water and wastewater treatment plants are holding up well under the additional strain, but this afternoon's weather forecast is of concern. Please keep an eye on council's Facebook page for regular updates."

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

Horowhenua to Wellington North of Johnsonville has a heavy rain warning with periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms expected. Expect a further 40-70mm of rain.

Flooding at Levin Golf Club's course on Saturday morning. Photo / Supplied

A severe thunderstorm watch, strong wind watch and heavy swell warning are also in place for the rest of the day.