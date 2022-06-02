An early morning tornado ripped through Levin on May 20.

Help is at hand for people left homeless by the tornado in Levin last month.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) announced a Temporary Accommodation Service (TAS) yesterday for displaced residents needing assistance in finding temporary accommodation following the May 20 tornado.

People affected by the tornado who have a need or expected future need for temporary accommodation are encouraged to register with TAS now by visiting the TAS website or calling the government help line - 0508 754 163.

"TAS staff are in the process of locating safe, secure and accessible temporary accommodation options for displaced people. They are also ensuring these options have the necessary wrap-around services such as social services, mental health support, childcare and other resources," says Julia Shanahan, manager response and recovery.

The Levin tornado blew off the entire roof from Lisa Miller's Strathmore Ave home.

"There is no one-size-fits-all solution for people who require temporary accommodation and TAS is looking into a range of options. TAS initially looks to commercial supply to source temporary accommodation for people registered with the service.

"As TAS has only been taking registrations for a short time, it's too early to talk about the support needed in the community at this stage."

TAS continues to provide support to households following the August West Auckland floods, July West Coast floods, and the Auckland tornado and Tairāwhiti floods in June last year.

A house in Goldsmith Cres in Levin will need roof tile repair after the tornado.

MBIE has a responsibility to co-ordinate temporary accommodation following an emergency, as per the National Civil Defence Emergency Management Plan Order 2015.