Powerful new images reveal that a premature baby's nappy can be as small as a single potato wedge - a quarter of the size of a full-term baby's nappy.

Given that 10 per cent of all babies are born early - before 38 weeks' gestation - the need for funding for the care of these babies through the New Zealand Neonatal Trust is always prevalent.

However, post-Covid the need is even greater, as the 23 neonatal care units in New Zealand don't receive government funding and lost more than $100,000 in donations and funding due to coronavirus.

So now the Neonatal Trust, which supports premature babies and their families, is calling on people to give generously to help support their much-needed work.

Advertisement

Its executive director Rachel Friend says the pandemic has taken its toll on what is already a difficult enough time for families with premature babies.

"It's been a rollercoaster ride, a bit like a NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) journey. As soon as the first lockdown hit, we had to close our doors as we weren't deemed an essential service," she says.

"A vast amount of our funding was cut, given our usual fundraising events were cancelled and funding from grants became strained. In just a few weeks, we lost between $100,000 and $150,000."

However, work didn't stop for the neonatal team, who pulled together within their homes to help premature babies being born during the lockdown.

"While this was happening, we had a team who are usually so hands-on at helping others restricted to their homes. We had to really pull together to work out how we could reach out, but in a new way. And of course, premature babies were still being born during level 4."

The Neonatal Trust is calling on Kiwis to donate to support families with premature babies. Photo / Supplied

The powerful images comparing a premature baby's nappy to the size of a potato wedge are part of a campaign by Hell Pizza to raise funds for the Trust. For the month of September, $2 from every Unholy Donut sold has been going to the Trust - they're hoping to raise $66,666.

The funds will go towards essential equipment like privacy screens, merino wraps and bedside earphones, as well as support for other services like development playgroups.

Hell Pizza CEO Ben Cumming is confident they'll reach their fundraising target.

Advertisement

"Having a premature baby is a scary and stressful experience. Without the Neonatal Trust, the journey to health for the 5000 babies each year would be much harder. As soon as we heard they needed help, we knew we had to do something," he says.

"As well as raising money for the Trust, we also want to raise awareness amongst Kiwis who don't know what premature babies, and their families, endure."

Friend says the funding will be "game-changing" for babies and their families.

The fundraiser ends at midnight on Wednesday, September 30.