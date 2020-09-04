A Dunedin nurse has started to open her eyes after being in a induced coma and undergoing two surgeries in the past month.

Intensive care nurse Teresa Sevilla was 32 weeks' pregnant when she collapsed at work during a night shift on August 3.

A CT scan of her head showed a massive bleed.

The decision was made to perform an emergency Caesarean, and baby Estella Marie was born.

Sevilla had surgery in mid-August but remained in an induced coma.

Her husband, and fellow intensive care nurse, Heylon Sevilla said yesterday she was flown to Christchurch Hospital and underwent a second surgery on Thursday.

It was successful, and she had started to open her eyes.

But it could be some time before his wife was fully responsive, he said.

"I am okay because the surgery went well."

He and son Nio would live in Christchurch temporarily while she went through rehabilitation.

He hoped to return to Dunedin for good within the next two to three weeks.

Baby Estella, who turned 1 month old on Thursday and was "dolled up" for the occasion, remains in the neonatal intensive care unit in Dunedin Hospital, being looked after by staff and friends.

In an update on the Givealittle page for the family, which has reached more than $43,000, Heylon Sevilla said a long road to recovery was now on the horizon.

"Kia kaha Teresa, the nightmare is almost over. It will be morning soon," he wrote.