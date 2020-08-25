VIRUS LATEST:

• Jacinda Ardern clashes with Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking on virus response, other matters

• The great lockdown escape: Aucklanders book out flights to Queenstown

• 16 days on a ventilator: Kiwi Covid survivor can now breathe on his own

• Liam Dann: Caught between a lockdown and a hard place - this will cost jobs

An office worker in a downtown Auckland office block has tested positive for Covid-19.

Tenants in the Crombie Lockwood tower, in Queen St, have been sent an email confirming the news someone in their building had tested positive for the virus.

"Last night, one of our tenants was advised that a member of their staff from the 191 Queen Street office has tested positive for Covid-19," it said.

Advertisement

"The staff member and all members of their household are now in quarantine under the care of [the] Auckland Regional Public Health."

The email was sent to the Herald by a tenant in the building.

‌

‌

Tenants were told that the staffer had last been in the building last week on Monday, August 17. They only went into their office, tenants were told.

"ARPH has advised that the test results will determine how far back they need to contact-trace."

A person who works at the Crombie Lockwood tower, on Auckland's Queen Street, has tested positive for Covid-19. Image / Google

The building is on an after hours-only access schedule.

"So even with an access card, this person wouldn't have been able to go anywhere else than his/ her office and floor."

The email goes on to say that the person involved is regarded "full floor tenancy" so it would be very unlikely they would have been in contact with anyone else in the building.

News of a positive case in the tower comes after tenants were notified in March that there were two separate possible cases.

Advertisement

Tenants were told then that the people involved had gone into self isolation after coming into contact with family members from overseas.

Tenants were also reassured that since the building's cleaning schedule had not changed in alert level 3, that all lifts, bathrooms and common areas were still being regularly cleaned.

An increased focus on cleaning regular touch points - including lift call pads and buttons - was also continuing.