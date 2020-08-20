By RNZ

Two more executives are set to resign at the crisis-hit Canterbury District Health Board, according to the senior doctors' union.

It follows five high-level resignations at the board's 11-member executive leadership since July, including the chief executive David Meates who is also set to leave his role.

Sarah Dalton, executive director of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists, said she understood two more resignations were expected be announced today.

David Meates resigned earlier this month. Photo / RNZ, Karen Brown

It would mean just four members would be left on the executive leadership team.

Dalton told Nine to Noon a hostile governance group was a key reason for the resignations.

About 200 doctors and nurses have gathered outside Canterbury District Health Board's office in Christchurch, demanding more transparency as its leadership crisis deepens.

Hundreds of protesters gather outside of the Canterbury DHB corporate office. Photo / RNZ, Nate McKinnon

The protesters want the executive members reinstated and board decisions to be made in a more transparent way.

The Chief of Medicine at Christchurch Hospital, David Smyth, said the board was not acting in the interest of staff or patients, amid pressure to reduce its deficit.

He fears staff and service cuts are inevitable if there isn't an intervention.

The DHB appointed an acting chief executive and a temporary back-up chief executive to fill in after Meates' resignation.