

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield has taken part in a social media challenge to promote the use of face masks amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bloomfield shared a snap of his masked face to Twitter after being nominated to take part in the challenge by the World Health Organisation's director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus​.

The WHO started the #WearAMask challenge this month to encourage people to wear face coverings in a bid to stop the spread of the virus.

"Challenge accepted in Aotearoa/New Zealand, Dr Tedros," Bloomfield posted.

Advertisement

Challenge accepted in Aotearoa/New Zealand, Dr Tedros pic.twitter.com/WPvRlaNYYi — Ashley Bloomfield (@AshBloomfield) August 15, 2020

Bloomfield recently demonstrated how to properly wear a mask in a Facebook Live video, urging New Zealanders to have a stock of masks at the ready at home.

As New Zealanders are urged to prepare for an imminent second wave of Covid-19, the country's top health official is demonstrating how to correctly use a face mask on social media this morning.

Aucklanders are strongly encouraged to wear masks when they leave the house under alert level 3 restrictions, with community transmission in the city.

Meanwhile, those living outside of Auckland, under level 2 restrictions are encouraged to wear masks in public if possible, especially in situations where physical distancing isn't possible, such as on public transport.

The WHO recently backed the use of masks against the spread of Covid-19, after their effectiveness was further validated with a new analysis of masks in nearly 200 countries.

That found nations which didn't recommend their use saw a 55 per cent weekly rise in deaths per capita after reporting their first case, versus a 7 per cent rise in countries where mask-wearing was encouraged or already a norm.

The wearing of masks outdoors has also been made mandatory for people in the locked-down Australian state of Victoria.

The Ministry of Health has formally recommending that, as part of our collective preparations for future outbreaks, households have masks available for every member in their emergency kits.

"Just as we are prepared by having food and water set aside in the event of a natural disaster, we are encouraging New Zealanders to have a supply of masks set aside," Hipkins said.

Advertisement

"As we've said all along, this is all about doing what we need to do, to ensure we are being as cautious as possible to avoid community transmission."