A Wellington noodle restaurant is warning customers a person who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 dined at the premises last week.

The Ramen Shop in Newtown posted the notice on its Facebook page about the same time as today's 1pm press conference started to update daily cases of the virus.

The Herald spoke to a staff member at the shop who said they had been contacted by Regional Public Health.

It is the first known link to the Wellington region.

There are 30 active cases connected to the recent outbreak which originated in South Auckland.

It has now extended to the North Shore and Tokoroa which have confirmed cases.

Members connected to the outbreak have also visited Rotorua, Taupo and Morrinsville.

The Ramen Shop posted on Facebook saying a person who has been diagnosed with Covid-19 dined at The Ramen Shop on August 5 between about 5.30pm and 7pm.

It said the individual was asymptomatic at the time.

"We have chosen to post this out of respect for our team and customers, we believe being open and responsible, following guidelines and expert advice is the way forward.

"We would like to send our best wishes to this individual, we hope you are doing ok, get well soon.

"Thank you for your efforts in contact tracing, you're doing your part to help many people and this deserves our thanks."

A query from the Herald to Regional Public Health asking for confirmation of the information was directed to the Ministry of Health.

Asked about the Facebook post at today's 1pm press conference, Health Minister Chris Hipkins said they were not going to comment on every speculation on social media.

"I've spent quite a bit of time running down allegations yesterday around positive cases in Wellington and none of them were true. So we have got a very consolidates process in place so when we do make announcements here that information is all correct and accurate.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said an update on the shop would be provided in a media release, due shortly.

The Ramen Shop said it was continuing to operate under Covid Alert Level 2 guidelines.