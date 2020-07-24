NSW is fighting to prevent an outbreak of Covid-19 similar to that in Victoria after a woman attended several locations while infected a week ago.

The single case of coronavirus linked to a woman in southwest Sydney could spark an outbreak, authorities fear.

The woman, who attended several church services more than a week ago, is believed to have been infected at the time.

Parishioners in south west Sydney have been put on notice after she attended church services in Bankstown, Fairfield East, Rookwood Cemetery and Mt Pritchard.

It comes amid fears the outbreak in Victoria will lead to scores of deaths in the coming days.

