For the first time in nine days there are no new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand today.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield is providing today's update after taking a holiday last week.

It has been 73 days in this country since the last case of community transmission.

There were 1043 Covid tests conducted on Sunday and to date a total of 429,643 tests have been completed in New Zealand.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins today visited the Grand Mercure isolation facility in Wellington and said he was "very impressed" with the staff.

He wanted to reinforce the Government's commitment to "do the right thing" by those who were in managed isolation.

Those entering managed isolation would now receive a 19-page booklet of what they could expect, including mental health support, physical activity and primary health care.

"It's important to show compassion to those returning," he said.

There were two new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in border facilities at the weekend - one each on Saturday and Sunday.

One was a woman in her 20s who arrived from London who was isolating at the Sudima Christchurch Airport and is now in quarantine.

The other was a woman in her 20s who arrived from Rome. She was isolating at the Christchurch Commodore Airport Hotel and is now in quarantine.

There were 25 active Covid-19 cases yesterday.

It has been 72 days since the last case was acquired locally from an unknown source.

The seven-day rolling average for tests was 2053. Hipkins has previously said he wanted to see daily testing numbers hover around 4000 a day to give New Zealanders confidence there is no community transmission.

Meanwhile the Government is refusing to reveal where Kiwi criminals deported from Australia will be housed for isolation amid concerns the high-security facility will be a "magnet for attention".

A total of 30 New Zealanders will be deported from Australia this week, in a resumption of the controversial practice that had been on hold due to the coronavirus lockdown in both countries.

Hipkins told Newstalk ZB's Mike Yardley this morning that Kiwis being deported from Australia due to their criminal convictions would be housed in their own special, secure facility.

Exactly where that facility is would remain under wraps.

"They'll be staying at a dedicated hotel. It will have extra security attached to it," Hipkins said.

"We're doing this because we have to, not because we want to. This is Australia exporting their problems to New Zealand and we have long disagreed with their policy of deporting these people."

The location is so secret, Hipkins wouldn't confirm if they would be staying in Auckland.

When asked why the Government was being so tight-lipped, Hipkins replied "for a variety of reasons".

"We don't want it to become a magnet for attention.

"Ultimately, these people have done their time. They've been deported from Australia but there are actually no grounds to detain them.

"We couldn't put them in prison for example. That wouldn't be justified."