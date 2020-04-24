Thousands of New Zealanders have lost their loved ones over the past four weeks and not been able to properly grieve, a "rigid" process being described by health experts as "inhumane".

Under alert level 4 restrictions, gatherings for funerals and tangihanga are not allowed, and only whānau in the same isolation bubble are able to view the deceased.

Once the country moves to alert level 3 on Tuesday, up to 10 people will be able to attend a tangihanga or funeral.

However, Māori health experts from national pandemic group Te Rōpū Whakakaupapa Urutā say this is still not good enough, and not based on scientific evidence.

"Level 4 restrictions were rigid, inhumane and devalued the importance of Māori cultural practices," Associate Professor of Maōri Health and public health physician at the University of Auckland Dr Elana Curtis said.

"Tangihanga guidelines were based on the view that Māori are a group who need to be managed within our own cultural practices – that we can't be trusted to do what is safe."

Tangihanga, the ability to farewell a loved one, is a core part of Māori society and wellbeing.

The rōpū had reviewed international pathology reports to understand the transmission of Covid-19 between the deceased and the living, and believed guidelines could be more humane and culturally appropriate, while also ensuring the health and safety of whānau, she said.

At level 3 they wanted to see multiple bubbles able to attend a funeral home, burial or cremation.

The number of whānau should be determined by the funeral director's ability to ensure appropriate physical distancing, rather than abiding by an "arbitrary number".

The rōpū also wanted inter-regional travel allowed where necessary to return someone to their ancestral urupā (cemetery).

"The most distressing thing is that all New Zealanders are trusted to go the supermarket on any given day and time," Curtis said.

"However, despite the leadership role that Māori have shown throughout the Covid-19 response, we are not trusted to care for our whānau within our own cultural practices."