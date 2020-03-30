No gym equipment? No worries.

If there was ever a time to be creative, it would be now.

One scroll through your social media feed and you will notice a lot of your mates tagging one another in push-up challenges and other at-home exercises, but some have taken it even further by showing what you can achieve with a few basic items.

From bricks as free weights, to buckets of paint for squats, many have transformed their household goods into much-needed gym equipment.

Following stringent new rules on social distancing and with gyms closing down, many are looking for alternate ways to keep themselves fit, active and motivated.

A Sydney gym junkie has used a paint tin, bricks and firewood to create his at-home gym. Photo / News.com.au

Australian bikini fitness model and entrepreneur Rachel Dillon, who is behind the transformation brand Bodies by Rachel, shared a "no gym, no problem" workout video with her nearly one million Instagram followers, showing just how easy it is to turn household items into handy equipment.

She basically used everything around her that was heavy to act as a replacement for free weights.

"Basically, if something provides sufficient resistance, is not fragile or dangerous to handle, and is easy to hold or lift - it can be used," she told news.com.au

"For some movements, you may be used to using a bench - and any steady household surface can replace it."

She said a sturdy coffee table, a chair or even a large Esky container can provide just enough support.

"But make sure to test them before going full throttle. A simple towel is also a great prop for moves such as hamstring curls, core rollouts, and stretching. "

To make the most of your training with no to minimal resistance, Ms Dillon suggested to really slow down each phase of the movement to feel the tension and focus on mind-to-muscle connection.

"Minimise rest between sets and increase training volume (do more reps/sets than usual). Another great way to mix up your training is to add explosive moves that don't require any equipment, such as jump squats, alternating jump lunges, or burgees."

"Do what you can, have fun challenging yourself to new ways of training and remember that any movement beats no movement."

RACHEL'S FAVOURITE HOME WORKOUTS:

HIIT circuit

30 seconds on, 10 seconds transition time to move between exercises. 60 seconds rest after each round

1. Burpees to push-ups

2. Jumping lunges

3. Mountain climbers

4. Shoulder taps

Repeat for 4 rounds

CORE circuit

30 seconds on, 10 seconds transition time to move between exercises. 60 seconds rest after each round

1. Leg raises

2. Reverse crunches

3. Side plank (each side)

4. Bicycles

Repeat for 4 rounds