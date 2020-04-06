Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Agribusiness

Five Kiwi entrepreneurs shortlisted for Forbes 30 under 30 Asia Pacific list

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Brothers Tim and Luke Burrow. Photo / Babiche Martens

Brothers Tim and Luke Burrow. Photo / Babiche Martens

Five New Zealander entrepreneurs have been shortlisted for an Asia Pacific list which aims to identify the top young people in their fields.

Logan Williams, Brittany Bryan and Nicholas Harlow, Luke Burrows and Latesha Randall have been nominated for the Forbes 30 under 30 list for the Asia Pacific region.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Agribusiness

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Agribusiness