Super-strength locks have been donated to Wellington Regional Hospital after healthcare workers on the frontline of the Covid-19 crisis have had their bikes stolen.

Last week intensive care nurse Kathy Hughes left work late at night to find her chain lock cut through and her bike missing.

"I don't think I even felt anything, I was totally just empty is the only word. We're all so tired and running on scraps at the hospital because we're working so hard to prepare everything that I just didn't have anything left to even feel anything about it," she told the Herald at the time.

After her story was shared far and wide, someone recognised her bike dumped outside a New World supermarket and she was reunited with her ride.

At the weekend, Ian Kaiser reported on Facebook that his bike had also gone missing from outside Wellington Regional Hospital on Friday night.

"After a long day's work dealing with people with health concerns, I found out that the thief cut my bike lock and got away with my bike… it's my only mode of transportation to the hospital where I am currently working", he said in a post.

Ian Kaiser reported on Facebook that his bike had been stolen from outside Wellington Regional Hospital on Friday night. Photo / Facebook

A police spokeswoman confirmed they received a report that a mountain bike was stolen from outside the hospital on Friday.

She also said police received a report that an e-scooter was stolen from outside the hospital on Wednesday.

Inquiries are ongoing to locate both and people should call Wellington Police on 105 if they have information.

Capital and Coast District Health Board corporate services general manager Thomas Davis said they worked hard to deter and prevent theft and all incidents were reported to police along with any footage or photographs captured by security cameras.

"The theft of a bike can cause significant inconvenience to a staff member – especially if it is their only mode of transport to work – along with the financial impact and sometime emotional effects.

"While no theft of property is acceptable, we are particularly disappointed that it is occurring at a time when essential staff are working hard to respond to Covid-19 and non-essential workers are required to isolate at home."

There is one large secure bike storage area for staff at Wellington Regional Hospital and another one is under construction.

In response to the thefts, Greater Wellington Regional Council approached Bicycle Junction for 10 locks to donate to the DHB.

Bicycle Junction owner Dan Mikkelsen said he decided to match the number of locks the council was donating to help out too.

"We'd seen what had happened anyway and I had been thinking about what we could do."

Folding locks were being donated as they were more secure whilst also flexible, Mikkelsen said.

"Most of the bikes that we're seeing stolen at the moment are locked with either chains or cable locks which can be cut with a pair of $40 bolt cutters in about ten seconds."

He said the thefts were disappointing.

"I feel like New Zealand has really strong communities and the way that people are rallying behind communities is really wonderful, it's always a shame to see people who spoil that."

