Dozens of Wellington commuters were packed into a city-bound train this morning, with many forced to stand less than half a metre from others despite the Government's plea for Kiwis to practice social distancing.

One regular commuter told the Herald he boarded the Hutt Valley Line train bound for Wellington's CBD at 7.20am from Pomare Station.

However, to his shock he said passengers were being squeezed into two carriages.

READ MORE:

• Supreme Court and many other courts to close doors this week ahead of lockdown

• Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown: What is an 'essential' service that can stay open?

• Covid-19 coronavirus: What the lockdown means for you and how it will be enforced

• Shoppers swarm supermarkets, alcohol stores before lockdown

Advertisement

The man, who did not wish to be named, said packing passengers into just two carriages during rush hour was "insane" and a risk to public safety as the nation prepares for a lockdown to fight Covid-19.

"Most of the people are really concerned about the pandemic because the Government is saying you have to keep a distance of one or two metres," he said.

Some of the tightly packed passengers on a Wellington train this morning. Photo / Supplied

"We don't know if someone on the train had the virus? We don't know that the person sitting next to me doesn't have the virus?

"They should be concerned about keeping the public safe. They were squeezing people into two carriages."

The man estimated there could have been more than 150 people in both carriages, while colleagues of his had said similar scenarios were playing out on other Wellington trains this morning.

The Herald has approached MetLink for comment.

The man said he had made a formal complaint to MetLink.

"So many other people were really concerned about this," he said. "For their staff safety they're not even checking tickets, so the same safety should be given to the public."

Advertisement

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced yesterday that New Zealand is now at level 3 on the Covid-19 alert system with level 4 - the highest alert - to follow at 11.59pm on Wednesday.

Schools, childcare centres and universities will be closed, while all non-essential businesses or services must also shut by the deadline. Kiwis should stay at home unless visiting an essential service.

Ardern said the strict measures will save tens of thousands of Kiwi lives.

‌

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website