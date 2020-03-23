Worried Kiwis are asking for anti-malaria drugs that US President Donald Trump has hailed as potential breakthrough treatments for Covid-19.

Experts have stressed there isn't yet evidence that chloroquine or another antimalarial, hydroxychloroquine, can treat severe cases of the new coronavirus, despite Trump talking up their "tremendous promise".

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus: Trump announces two drugs will be available 'almost immediately'

• Coronavirus: Australian researchers want drug trial after positive results

• Coronavirus: Medicine, vaccine supply disruptions likely, warns Pharmac

• Coronavirus breakthrough? Scientists successfully use antiviral drug on patient

Further studies are being done, but in the meantime the drugs aren't approved to treat Covid-19. However, some concerned Kiwis are still asking for a prescription, the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners confirmed.

Advertisement

"There have been a few requests and the answer is 'No'," said the college's president, Dr Samantha Murton.

"Until this is confirmed as an appropriate medication and is licenced for use as a treatment it should not be prescribed for Covid-19."

This week Nigerian health authorities pleaded for people not to self-medicate, after two people were hospitalised in Lagos for chloroquine overdoses.

At a recent press conference Trump told reporters he couldn't predict whether the drugs would work, but added, "I'm a smart guy... I feel good about it. And we're going to see. You're going to see soon enough".

However, at the same event the US director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr Anthony Fauci, said there was only anecdotal evidence the drugs might work. Patients with lupus and other diseases who rely on the drugs have since had trouble filling prescriptions.

There is a surge in trials investigating whether anti-viral drugs might offer a stop-gap defence against the new coronavirus until a vaccine could be found.

That includes in New Zealand, where Covid-19-positive patients admitted to hospital would be offered the option of taking part. If patients or their family provide consent, they would be randomly allocated to treatment with hydroxychloroquine or with Kaletra, an anti-HIV medicine, or with a combination of both hydroxychloroquine and Kaletra, or with a placebo.

A vaccine for Covid-19 is still likely to be at least 12 months away.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, GPs have been asked to urgently work towards having 70 per cent of their consultations done virtually - a step designed to drastically reduce in-person contact and guard against Covid-19.

"Telehealth" is the use of communication technologies to deliver healthcare when patients and doctors aren't in the same location. For example, illnesses can be diagnosed through a secure video conference system.

GP clinics have asked anybody who suspects they have Covid-19 to call 0800 358 5453. Photo / Nicholas Jones

Not all patients will be suitable for or able to have virtual consultations, but health authorities are hoping the majority can be seen online - keeping the chances of the virus spreading to health professionals at the front-lines to a minimum.

The goal to have more GP consultations done virtually reflects a concern that health workers on the frontlines could become sick themselves. The health system's capacity is expected to come under extreme strain in the coming weeks.

Online consultations will become even more important after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a nationwide lockdown that will close schools and non-essential services across the country for at least the next four weeks.

The country's coronavirus alert level will be raised to level 3 tomorrow. In 48 hours the alert level will be raised to level 4 - "stay at home" instruction, schools and businesses closed except essential services, severely limited travel - and will remain in place for a minimum of four weeks.

Health services, emergency services, utilities and goods transport, and other essential services are expected to remain up and running at all stages - meaning people can still go to the supermarket, fuel stations and pharmacies.