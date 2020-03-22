University students are rounding up to help them, while the country's largest advocacy group for elderly people is concerned they'll get forgotten about as the Covid-19 outbreak worsens.

The country's largest rest home provider, Ryman Healthcare, has closed the doors to visitors apart from to those who are in palliative or end-of-life care to protect them given most of their residents are over 70 and have been urged to stay at home by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Today there were 36 new coronavirus cases announced - the highest one-day rise yet - bringing the total number infected to 102.

All are in self-isolation, with close contacts being identified and followed up.

Advertisement

There are just two cases where the transmission wasn't known so they were being treated as community transmissions.

Auckland Age Concern chief executive Kevin Lamb says he's concerned about the impact it could have on already isolated and lonely group.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Front-line health workers and other medical staff want alert level 4 now

• Coronavirus Covid-19: What alert level 3 would mean for you

• Coronavirus: Four Auckland schools linked to Covid-19 in one day

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Top science adviser says there is mounting evidence NZ needs to go into 'extreme shutdown'

"Research demonstrates that 20 per cent of people over 65 experience loneliness and isolation and that the impact of this on their wellbeing is severe. The detrimental impact in elderly equates to the impact of heavy smoking, alcoholism and obesity."

"Usually feelings of isolation and loneliness are gradual and come as the result of slowly decreasing mobility and a loss of confidence. The Covid-19 crisis means loneliness and isolation will now impact a much wider group of older people and very suddenly."

He urged communities to reach out to older people in their lives and their neighbourhoods.

"It is crucial that we all reach out to the over 70s we know. Call them, Skype them, check in on them daily. Be a friendly and welcoming voice in a time of great uncertainty and anxiety."

Age Concern national chief executive Stephanie Clare says elderly people should stay socially connected with physical distance until the situation escalates to alert level 3 or 4. Photo / File

Age Concern national chief executive Stephanie Clare said they had also been inundated with requests from people who wanted to help; with anything from making cards, phone calls to wanting to drop off food.

Advertisement

Clare said they were focused on ensuring accurate and current information was getting to the elderly by community by sending emails, phone calls, visiting, Skype.

"And our networks and partners ... all our local Age Concern, there's 40 offices across New Zealand ... all the DHBs are talking, all the Ministry of Health, we're all talking together and each layer has a responsibility.

"Let's stay social connected with a physical distance until further notice."

Sam Johnson, founder of the Student Volunteer Army, said they had now launched a national volunteer response to support everyone affected by Covid-19, especially the elderly community.

Anyone who needed assistance could call their helpline, 0800 005 902, launched today, during office hours if they needed food delivered, support with childcare or help with technology.

They had 240 people signed up as of last night but didn't have a shortage of helpers; they had 3000 people signed up in Christchurch alone after the organisation was set up to help those affected by the earthquakes.

They had three different tiers of help available; within four hours, the next day and not urgent.

All volunteers would be vetted to ensure the safety of the volunteer but also the person needing help.

Heather Moore, Volunteering Waikato general manager, says it's great people want to help but there needs to be steps in place to protect everyone involved. Photo / File

Volunteer Waikato already helped deliver food for Meals on Wheels and the YWCA's Mobile Meals.

General manager Heather Moore said they had been getting a lot of calls from people wanting to get involved and were currently coordinating way to match up those wanting to help with those needing help.

"My concern is that when you see on Facebook 'hey i'm happy to help if anyone needs groceries dropped off', that the target audience isn't go to see that but also for us we're trying to work out a coordinated way to do that so that everyone is kept safe.

"We are super supportive of people going to help their neighbours, we should all be going to do that. On a wider scale, helping out people that you don't know or accepting help from people that you don't know, the volunteers should be vetted and with some health and safety guidelines.

"Turning up and handing someone a bag of food at their front door, that's not okay at the moment."