New Zealand entrepreneur Jenene Crossan has confirmed she is number 37 on the list of confirmed cases of coronavirus in New Zealand.

Crossan, founder of online hair and beauty booking website Flossie, has been detailing her life with the virus, in self-isolation and in hospital, for the last few days, keeping her Twitter followers up to date with video diaries and posts about her symptoms.

Crossan, who is still in hospital, says staff have been amazing and kind through it all but she has found it hard to not be able to see family members and loved ones.

Jenene Crossan, founder of Flossie. Photo / File

This morning, she told the Herald she has been "a bit overwhelmed by the sheer volume of messages" she has received since her diagnosis was confirmed.

Advertisement

"Not being with my family is hard, and was even harder until I got the campervan," she said.

Jenene Crossan urges New Zealanders to listen to advice: 'Being fit and healthy won't make a difference'. Photo / Twitter

Crossan flew from the UK to New Zealand on March 13 and immediately went into self-isolation in a remote bach, without seeing any of her family.

It’s absolutely broke my heart not being able to hug my husband. We waved at each other. And then I drove down to the bush. It’s beautiful. But wow this has been quite the week. Stress levels? High. Now to take some big deep breaths & reset. Lots of work to do. What a weird life — Jenene Crossan (@Jenene) March 14, 2020

"The 'bach' is a tin shed in a remote bush 30 minutes down a 4WD track, no power or water, so nothing flash there and it was whilst there I got sick and realised I needed to be somewhere safer," she said.

She managed to transfer to a campervan where she had her support dog.

However, after contacting Healthline, she was admitted to hospital.

"Currently I'm just tired and have a bad cough, and breathing is a bit rough, but better when I'm up. I'll be fine," she said on Saturday morning.

"All the staff, across every bit have been amazing and kind. It's weird though, I feel like I'm in jail, so I guess that's good. I've not touched a soul or done a thing that would compromise anyone else - been super vigilant. My family, even though not exposed to me, are self-isolating, too."

Crossan urges New Zealanders to not downplay the virus and to take official advice seriously.

Advertisement

"We have a chance to learn from countries who have already been through this, and stay ahead of the curve," she said.

"The cases will double from here daily, according to the data I've seen. Anything we can do to slow that down, the better. And being fit and healthy won't make a difference. Do your bit and we will have a fighting chance. It will get better, but it's going to be hard for a while. We will regrow."

There are now 53 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New Zealand and the number is expected to rise.