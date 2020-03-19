A fit and healthy UK woman who contracted coronavirus has shared a stark warning as she struggles to breathe from a hospital bed.

The 39-year-old woman from London, Tara Jane Langston, shared a video revealing why people should take the virus seriously as she remains in intensive care at Hillingdon Hospital.

"If anyone is thinking of taking any chances then take a look at me," she said.

"I'm in the intensive care unit and I can't breathe without this. They've had to sew that into my artery. I've got a cannula, another cannula and a catheter. I'm actually 10 times better than what I was before. I've lost count of the days.

"If anyone still smokes, put the cigarettes down because I'm telling you now you need your f***ing lungs and, please, none of you take any chances, I mean it, because if it gets really bad than you're going to end up here. My body is fighting this so once again don't take any chances."

Speaking to the Mail Online, the mother-of-two said she was rushed to hospital last Friday where she was diagnosed with pneumonia and eventually Covid-19 on Sunday.

Langston explained she was ill for five days before going into hospital.

She said she was originally diagnosed with a chest infection and was given antibiotics and advised to take ibuprofen and paracetamol.

After taking eight ibuprofen, she believes it exacerbated her illness.

Tara Jane Langston, 39, who is now recovering, filmed herself with her phone in the intensive care unit at Hillingdon Hospital in London. Photo / Facebook

"It's like having glass in your lungs, it's hard to explain, but every breath is a battle," she told the Mail Online.

"It's absolutely horrible and I wouldn't want to go through anything like this ever again."

She said that she wanted to show that it is not just the elderly or those with underlying health conditions who are at risk.

"That was my reasoning behind doing that video was to warn that younger people are susceptible too," she said.

"People have to realise that they need to self-isolate, it's the only way. Believe me.

"I wasn't one to buy into all the hysteria. But then I got the coronavirus and I never again want to experience anything like it because it was a deeply unpleasant experience."

Langston's husband Richard, 34, said she was out of intensive care and making good progress.