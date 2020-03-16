Anzac Day services in New Zealand could be cancelled next month due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Gatherings of 500 or more people held both out and indoors were advised to be cancelled by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday.

The Returned and Services Association (RSA) board would hold an urgent tomorrow at 1pm to discuss what options they had going forward.

"We need to consider the demographic we have in our RSA and that would be attending Anzac Day parades," national president BJ Clark said.

"It's our responsibility to remember and acknowledge those that have served but also to ensure our members and the public are kept safe.

"We not only need to decide what we are going to do but in the event of whatever decision we make, what our backup plans are."

‌

New Zealand had eight confirmed cases of Covid-19 and there were more than 156,000 worldwide and 5800 deaths, as of yesterday morning.

Elsewhere, in Australia, a number of states had cancelled some Anzac Day services and banned the public from others.

The Returned and Services League (RSL) had asked Australians to tune in via radio, social media or television.

Following the events of March 15 last year, the number of Anzac Day services were reduced due to safety concerns.

"If it was cancelled, I think disappointment would be an understatement, gutted would be closer to where it's at," Clark said.

"There are all sorts of suggestions coming in and that's one of the reasons why we need to have the meeting tomorrow.

"We have to act responsibly in whatever decision that is made and make sure that we don't forget those that have served."

Directives from the Government and advice from various health agencies would be central to the conversation, Clark said.