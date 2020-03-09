The Ministry of Health is about to issue an update on the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak in New Zealand.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield is set to issue a statement at 1pm rather than the usual press conference.

The number of coronavirus cases in New Zealand was five as of yesterday - with two more probable cases.

Of the two probable cases, one was a woman aged in her 70s who had been on the Grand Princess cruise ship and was now in North Shore Hospital for an "unrelated condition", Bloomfield said yesterday.

More than 50 health staff are in self-isolation after coming into contact with one of the probable" coronavirus patients, now at North Shore Hospital.

Yesterday, Bloomfield said new laboratories in Auckland meant the number of tests able to be carried out each day would jump from 60 to 750.

Combined with other laboratories around the country, health officials could now process more than 1000 tests a day if required.

Bloomfield also confirmed that the Government was looking into "drive-through" clinics allowing members of the public to be tested without getting out of their vehicle.

The number of confirmed cases around the world reaches almost 110,000 with 3800 reported deaths.

Some countries have been hit far worse than others.

For example, the death toll in Italy jumped from 130 to 366 within 24 hours.

The Italian Government has imposed a quarantine in Lombardy and other severely affected areas, impacting some 16 million people.