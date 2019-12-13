The groundswell of financial help for the Whakaari/White Island injured is growing.

Almost $240,000 has been donated to the families of seven hurt in the eruption.

People have given most generously to two White Island tour guides, who remain in hospital.

Young guide Jake Milbank suffered burns to 80 per cent of his body and is in the intensive care unit of Auckland's Middlemore Hospital.

A Givealittle page created to support his journey to recovery has raised $94,000.

More than $90,000 has been donated to Jake Millbank, who was working as a guide on White Island when it erupted. Photo / Facebook

Many donors commented on Milbank's Givealittle page they had been on tours with his and he was an impressive, energetic and friendly guide.

"NZ is behind you. Get well and get back to doing what you love," one person wrote.

Fellow tour guide Kelsey Waghorn has received more than $64,000 in donations on her Givealittle page.

Waghorn, a marine biologist, is described on the page as a strong, courageous, young woman who is "fiercely protective of those she loves".

"Be brave, we are all rooting for you," and "Kia Kaha Kelsey" are just some of the messages that have been shared on the page.

One donor said they went to school with Kelsey and "she is a bright and beautiful being".

Kelsey Waghorn was guiding a group when Whakaari / White Island volcano erupted. Photo / Facebook

Australian vet nursing student Krystal Browitt, who was holidaying onboard Ovation of the Seas, was also on White Island when the volcano erupted.

She was officially listed as missing by New Zealand Police earlier this week, while her father Paul and her sister Stephanie have both been hospitalised.

Browitt's mother, Marie, was unharmed by the disaster, having opted not to tour White Island and remaining on the cruise liner that day.

A Gofundme page created to support the Browitt family has raised $46,000.

A GoFundMe page appealing for funds for American newlyweds Matt and Lauren Urey has reached more than $20,000.

The couple were on the cruise for their honeymoon, and had gone to White Island for a hike.

Lauren Urey and husband Matthew Urey, a couple from Richmond, Virginia, were visiting White Island when the volcano erupted.

According to relatives, Matt had suffered burns to about 80 per cent of his body and Lauren to about 25 per cent of her body. Both needed surgery.

Fundraising organiser Aaron McKendry said all money raised would go to covering expenses for the couple and their family as a result of the disaster.

American pair Rick and Ivy Kohn Reed reportedly both required surgery after suffering severe burns.

Both are expected to continue their recovery at an after-care burns unit in Auckland, according to a Gofundme page.

The page was established to offset costs "related to their unexpected and extensive medical stay and related expenses".

"The family extends their sincere appreciation for your concerns and prayers," the page reads.

Rick Reed and Ivy Kohn Reed. Photo / Facebook

Sydney couple Nick and Marion London have been flown back to Australia for treatment but face multiple surgeries and weeks, possibly months, recovering in hospital.

Both have burns to 50 per cent of their bodies along with internal burns from breathing toxic chemicals.

Son Matt paid tribute to the pair as incredible parents, saying dad Nick is a "gentle giant" and rock of the family, and mum Marion is filled with kindness and love.

Nick London, of Sydney, Australia, was injured at White Island with his wife Marion. Photo / Facebook

Their GoFundMe page has raised almost $8000.