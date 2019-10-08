Belatedly, I wish to join those who have already expressed their sadness at the loss to the community through the death of Ed Boyd.

I knew Ed from our days together in Rotary. I remember him as a soft-spoken man of great generosity. For any worthy cause he was always ready to give assistance, whether financial or hands-on.

He carried himself with quiet dignity, accented with smiling good humour. I regret that I never made it a point to get to know him on a more personal level, to just hang out together, as I have been lucky to do

