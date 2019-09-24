Comment

During the same week in which President Donald J. Trump had been openly considering military action against Iran, in response to an alleged Iran-sponsored drone attack on Saudi oil facilities, a move which could potentially start a new major Middle East war, he has also unilaterally banned the sale of flavoured vaping products, in response to widespread pulmonary illness associated with vaping.

While I deplore the former (and many of his other policy decisions), I applaud the latter even if precipitous. Greeks of my acquaintance have a fitting expression: even a blind hen can occasionally find a corn kernel

